Heavy rain predicted in 11 TN districts for next 2 days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued a yellow alert for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain for the next 48 hours due to the cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature across the State was reduced to average, especially in the isolated pockets.

The cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and the neighborhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. Also, the wind discontinuity over the sea runs from the cyclonic circulation over central Madhya Pradesh to the cyclonic circulation over south Interior Tamil Nadu and neighborhood across interior Maharashtra and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

“The summer rain in the State is likely to continue for a few days, and it would reduce the maximum temperature level. At least 11 districts of Tamil Nadu - Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari expected to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

The center also issued a thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu stating that light to moderate rain is predicted over a few places with thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty wind speed reaching up to 30 kmph -40 kmph at isolated places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for 24 hours.

“For the last two days, a few areas in Chennai and suburbs experienced mild showers along with thunderstorm activity in the night. It is expected to continue for the next few days, as mild showers are expected in some areas and sky conditions to be partly cloudy. Also, the maximum and minimum temperature will reduce and record around 36 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively,” said the weather official.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kallakurichi and Coimbatore with 9 cm each. Followed by the Nilgiris, and Tiruchy 8 cm each, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai 7 cm each, and 6 cm rainfall received in Theni, Dindigul, Ranipet and Pudukottai, as per RMC data on Monday.