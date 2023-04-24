Hearing of OPS' appeal pleas adjourned to June 8

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of four appeals filed by ousted leader O Panneerselvam and others to June 8 saying that all the decisions taken in the AIADMK are bound by the final verdict.

When the appeal pleas came up for the third day of final hearing before a division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, senior counsels C Mani Shankar, Abdul Saleem and AK Sriram appeared for R Vaithilingam, PH Manoj Pandian and JCD Prabhakar.

While senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan representing AIADMK started his argument, the bench intervened and adjourned the hearing to June 8.

Earlier, the bench denied to grant any interim injunction to the appellants and said that all the decisions taken in the AIADMK are bound by the final verdict. It may be noted that the Madras High Court has been hearing muktiple cases related to the ongoing factional fued between former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami.