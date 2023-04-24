Forest fires give tough time in West dists as mercury continues to soar

“Villagers sometimes instigate fires to trigger regenerative growth of grass used in making brooms. It is very difficult to track down the culprits. Another major reason is negligence by pilgrims visiting temples in forest areas, while there are also instances of sparks from electric lines causing fires. As tourism is yet to pick up in STR, there is not much threat from tourists. Apart from creating fire lines, the people in villages adjoining forests are sensitised on the dos and don’ts as part of prevention measures,” Rajkumar said.