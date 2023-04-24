Firefighting operations lag due to lack of advanced mechanism

Rather than going hung ho after fire outbreak, priority should be on preventing fires. “Special fire prevention squads comprising at least 10 members by including local people should be constituted in every range during the summer months. Also, fire patrolling should be made a routine to prevent and also detect fires even in the early stage to carry out the dousing operations. It consumes time to reach the spot after mobilising strength, as by then the fire spreads out and becomes unmanageable. However, fund crunch is crippling the department as the personnel weren’t provided with even proper shoes and uniforms,” added Sivaprakasam.