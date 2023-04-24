Factories Amendment Act sent to Law Dept before talks with trade unions

CHENNAI: Hours before three ministers are set to hold a discussion with the trade unions, the State Government is understood to have forwarded the Factories Act (amendment) Bill enabling 12 hours work per day to the State Law Department.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 providing flexible working hours for employees in factories across the State, amidst protests and claims by several parties that the Act would stretch the mandatory working hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours duty.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, however, assured that the total working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers who would now have the option to work for four days in a week and avail three days leave. "This would immensely benefit women workers," he claimed.

The Bill was, however, passed by voice vote as the ruling DMK enjoyed a majority in the House.

The Bill was passed amid widespread protests against the DMK government's move, including the allies like CPI, CPM, Congress, MDMK and the VCK, apart from the opposition parties AIADMK, PMK, and BJP.

(With inputs from Bureau)