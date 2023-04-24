EPS flays DMK govt for permitting liquor in commercial places

CHENNAI: General secretary of AIADMK and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday strongly condemned the DMK government for issuing an order permitting liquor consumption in commercial places, including marriage halls and sports stadiums, and said the people of the State would soon teach a lesson to this government for its anti-people policies.

Calling the government's move as an attack on the culture of the State, EPS said that the Tamil Nadu government has been ruining the future of the youngsters by making them addicted to alcohol.

The government policy would further deteriorate the law and order and result in increase in crimes, EPS tweeted in his official Twitter handle and attached the copy of the GO.