Engineering colleges to introduce 5G tech courses in UG, PG

“At present, only few private institutions offer 5G part-time courses. The introduction of full-time courses would create more job opportunities for engineering students,” he explained. “Recently, AICTE also organised online session for faculties in association with Skill Development Unit, Department of Telecommunication (DoT), and establishment of use case labs in engineering colleges. Experts from National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT) Research and Development and innovation cell of DoT shared their experiences and expertise on development and promotion of 5G technology in the country.”