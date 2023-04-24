Defence Industrial Corridor yet to take off

“Actually, it is a confidential bid but a few north Indian firms win the tender at any cost and we suspect some loopholes in the system. I think there are several imaginary units existing online just for the sake of participating in the tender bid. Shockingly, according to the UDYAM Registration portal for MSMEs, Tiruchy has around 35,000 MSMEs which is great jaw-dropping information for the people like us who are in the field for several decades,” Rajappa quips.