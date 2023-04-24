Ambasamudram torture: CB-CID probe on

MADURAI: The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), which is probing the alleged custodial torture, which occurred in few police stations under the limits of Ambasamudram subdivision, on Monday enquired E Subash (25) of KTC Nagar, Palayamkottai, who lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli District Crime Branch police, a week ago against the suspended ASP Balveer Singh. The CB-CID sleuths questioned Subash in Tirunelveli, sources said. Days after the alleged heavy handed police brutality came to light, Tirunelveli District Crime Branch police on April 17 filed a case against the suspended ASP.