Burglary attempt at bank thwarted
CHENGALPATU: An attempt to carry out a burglary at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank at Meleripakkam in Chengalpattu was thwarted after the burglar alarm went off and alerted the cops on Monday.
Since Sunday was a bank holiday, two unidentified men reportedly tried to break into the bank by cutting through the window rods.
“As they were making through the iron rods using welding machines, all of a sudden the burglar alarm went off and the two men escaped from the scene,” police said.
Following the chaos, the residents of the area alerted the Chengalpet Taluk police who rushed to the spot and lifted fingerprints from the scene.
They also perused the CCTV footage and are on the lookout for the burglars. It may be noted that the bank housed several lakh of cash and gold jewellery that escaped the burglary attempt.
