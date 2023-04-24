Annamalai slams TN govt's move to serve liquor in commercial places

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai on Monday criticised the State government for its move to allow liquor in commercial premises like sports stadiums and banquet halls and said the party failed to keep up its poll promises.

The BJP leader wrote, "This incompetent DMK government has brought an amendment to allow alcohol in places where people gather, including wedding halls and sports grounds. The DMK, which came to power by saying that it would close the liquor factories and reduce the number of liquor shops, has been trying to increase the sale of liquor by setting an upper limit every year."

"When law and order have already become a challenge to the public, we strongly condemn DMK's continued involvement in activities that lead to social disorder to increase the income of liquor factories run by the party. On behalf of the BJP, we urge the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw roll back this immediately," he added.

The government on Monday brought a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums and household functions.