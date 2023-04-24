Accident case: Chennai court orders TNSTC to pay Rs 13.57 lakh

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai ordered the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to pay Rs 13.57 lakh as compensation to the victim's family in a road accident case.

S Vetriselvi of Avadi, Chennai along with her daughter and son moved the court of small causes inside the Madras High Court seeking compensation for the loss of her husband life in a road accident.

According to the petitioner, on October 31, 2009, the deceased person Srinivasan travelled in a car with others. While going at Sirapanancheri Erikarai road, a bus owned by TNSTC ( Villipuram ) drove in a negligent manner, hit the car, alleged the petitioner.

Due to the accident, four, including Srinivasan , died, noted the petition.

For the loss of her husband's life the petitioner claimed compensation from first respondent TNSTC, second respondent M Kumar, the owner of the car, and third respondent New India Assurance Company the insurer of the car.

The second respondent called absent and set exparte, while in the counter statement the first respondent and third respondent denied the allegations as false and baseless, claimed not liable to pay the compensation.

After the arguments, a special sub court for Motor accidents claims petitions, ordered TNSTC to pay a sum of Rs 13.57 lakh as compensation to the petitioner.