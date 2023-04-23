We will use flag, symbol; ready to face legal action: Vaithilingam

OPS supporters and former ministers Vaithilingam, KuPa Krishnan and Vellamandi N Natarajan visited the G-Corner, where they have scheduled to organise the state conference.

Speaking to reporters, who queried about the petitioning by the AIADMK leaders against the use of party flag and symbol, Vaithilingam said that the flag was introduced by party founder MGR and so those who are devoted to the iconic leader can use the flag as well as the symbol.