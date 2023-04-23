We will use flag, symbol; ready to face legal action: Vaithilingam
TIRUCHY: R Vaithilingam, former minister and a close associate of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday said that they are ready to face anything legally and said, they will continue to use the party flag as EPS has not been given the final authority either by the court or by the Election Commission.
OPS supporters and former ministers Vaithilingam, KuPa Krishnan and Vellamandi N Natarajan visited the G-Corner, where they have scheduled to organise the state conference.
Speaking to reporters, who queried about the petitioning by the AIADMK leaders against the use of party flag and symbol, Vaithilingam said that the flag was introduced by party founder MGR and so those who are devoted to the iconic leader can use the flag as well as the symbol.
Claiming that the court has not given any final word about the usage of party flag and symbol to Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vaithilingam said, the case is still pending.
“At this situation, we will use the party name, flag and symbol and we will use them in the Tiruchy conference. We have also planned to organise such conferences across the state and we will continue to use them and no one can stop us. We are ready to face any consequences,” stressed Vaithilingam.
The former minister reiterated that they are ready to face any number of cases. “The court has not set aside the appointment of OPS as the coordinator of the party and hence, we are the real AIADMK,” he added.
