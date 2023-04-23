We speak only to the boss, EPS snubs Annamalai again

Recalling how it was when Tamilisai Soundararajan and L Murugan occupied the post of BJP State president, Palaniswami said the party was not concerned about the person occupying the State leadership. “We hold discussions only with the national leadership, not the ones here. That was how it was during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also in the Assembly elections in 2021. Then, we did not discuss anything with the State president,” EPS added.