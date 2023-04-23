The a to zzzzzz of sleep

CHENNAI: Raghav, who works at an IT firm in Guindy, gets back home in Anna Nagar around 12 am after his regular work shift. After the long day, all that he longs to have is a peaceful sleep. After dinner and routine social media scrolling, it’s about 1.30 am but then the mosquitoes take over and no preventive measures, whether mosquito oils, coils, spray, work to keep them at bay.

Now it is about 2 am. High time he slept. But just as he is about to drift off to sleep come the water lorries blaring their musical horns. Even if he ignores the stray dogs in the area barking non-stop, the temple next to his house has special prayers being organised at 4 am. He does manage to get a wink, finally, only to wake up all groggy and tired, and goes through the day with a sleepy head. Isn’t this the story of most of the residents of Chennai?

That sleep is a basic necessity for the human body was always known. But what was not given enough importance is the duration and quality of sleep. As we moved from old, slow, largely agrarian life to the modern one where productivity and burning ambition are among the buzzwords, 8-hour sleep became the sign of the laggard. Now, one either works through the night, or unwinds by binge watching series or films till sunrise.

It thus is not surprising that the incidence of insomnia and inadequate sleep has been increasing since the dawn of this millennia, so are their effects on a large section of the urban population.

Insomnia and sleep disorders can affect people of all ages. While those in their 50s and above are more likely to experience sleep disturbances due to changes in sleep patterns and health problems that can interfere with sleep, adolescents and young adults may also be at risk due to factors such as school and work schedules, social pressures, the use of electronic devices before bedtime and also due to work shifts.

“The amount of sleep an individual requires can vary depending on factors such as age, activity level, and overall health. The National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep, while school-aged children and teenagers may need more. There is some evidence to suggest that men and women may have slightly different sleep needs, with women tending to require slightly more sleep than men on average,” says Dr M Koushik Muthu Raja, professor, respiratory medicine, and specialist in sleep medicine at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre and Hospital.

Experts warn that irregular sleep cycles cause disruptions in the basic body functions and add to the burden of several lifestyle diseases. People who don’t get enough sleep often show signs of being exhausted, disengaged and performing poorly at work, lacking in self-care, frequently unwell, high absenteeism, losing interest, and general feeling of unhappiness.

SOUND SLEEP FOR A SOUND BODY…

Sleep, they add, plays a critical role in improving long-term mental health in addition to allowing the organ system to slow down and engage in the healing process. There is also a direct link between sleep and mental wellness, as sleep deprivation will impact your mental and emotional well-being.

“Sleep loss is a significant, yet underappreciated, issue that affects a person’s quality of life, both physically and mentally. Getting a good night’s sleep is incredibly difficult these days. Sleep is frequently misunderstood as assisting your body in relaxing so that it can restart and perform as intended. But it also influences your mental wellness. Because they won’t have time to give their bodies a break, people commonly fall asleep when riding public transport,” says Mumtaj Begam, counselling psychologist at Fortis Hospitals.

Those that work night shifts, such as drivers, security guards, police officers, healthcare providers, daily wage workers, IT workers, etc., tend to have a lot more trouble sleeping, she adds.

Our body develops an active state of unconsciousness that is receptive to internal stimuli while the brain is at rest. What that means is, lack of sleep will eventually result in affecting cognition and it can impact decision-making, language, thinking, and learning. Several studies have shown that persons who lack sleep experience an increase in negative moods and a decrease in positive mood. Children will be more likely to experience it, as they will have a harder time learning and memorising what they learn, says Mumtaj.

Continuous sleep deprivation can affect mood, regulation, behaviour as well as higher mental functions - primarily attention - which in turn impairs other cognitive functions. These deficits can impact an individual’s quality of life, all of which makes sleep quality an important ingredient for improving quality of life.

… AND A HEALTHY BODY, TOO

That is not all. When the quality and duration of sleep is poor, it disrupts body functions. Such individuals are at a high risk of cardiac issues, hypertension, stroke, high blood sugar levels.

“It can pose risk of impairing internal body systems like the cardiovascular system,” says Vaishnavi, a Chennai-based consultant psychologist. “A lot of patients who are referred to the clinical OP by the medical board for neuropsychological assessment are bus drivers and conductors who have had a stroke. Periods of sleep deprivation is in the nature of their job and is definitely an important vulnerability factor contributing to their condition,” she adds.

Understandably, hence, doctors from various fields of medicine have realised the important link between sleep and health, both mental and physical, like how inadequate sleep can be related to incidence of diabetes and hypertension.

“The sleep cycle has an impact on glycaemic control, and inadequate sleep can increase the blood pressure and cause hypertension. Besides memory loss and depression, stroke and heart attack are also associated with lack of sleep,” says Dr K Padmanabhan, general medicine consultant and diabetologist, Fortis Hospital.

Noting how sleep loss is not recognised in the initial stage, Dr Padmanabhan says, “The quality of sleep over the quantity of sleep is more important. However, we have seen that people who sleep for even more than eight hours but have an obstructive sleep, so they feel sleepy during the day.”