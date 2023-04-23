'Stalin to visit UK, Japan after May 20 to attract investments'

CHENNAI: With the Global Investors Summit planned in Tamil Nadu on Jan 10, 11 in 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will tour around abroad after May 20 to attract investments.

If the reports are something to go by, Stalin will visit London, Singapore and Japan on a one-week tour to attract investments for the State. During his visit, he would meet entrepreneurs and government officials.

The official announcement will likely be made following the cabinet meeting scheduled for May 2.