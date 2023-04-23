Southern Railway notifies change in train services

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has notified changes in train services due to engineering works for the replacement of steel girders in the Salem division some trains including Chennai Egmore - Mangalore Central Express will face a change in pattern. The changes in train pattern will be enforced between April 26 to 30, Southern Railway said in a press statement on Sunday.

Train No.16159 Chennai Egmore – Mangalore Central express leaving Chennai Egmore at 11.15 pm on April 27 and 29 will be diverted via Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Palani, Pollachi, and Palakkad Skipping stoppages at Tiruchchirappalli fort, Karur, Pugalur, Kodumudi, Erode, Uttikuli, Tiruppur, Peelamedu, Coimbatore North, Coimbatore, and Podanur, noted the statement.

Likewise, Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 am on April 26 and 28 will be diverted via Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Palani, Pollachi, and Palakkad Skipping stoppages at Erode, Tirupur, and Coimbatore, said the statement.

Further Southern Railway notified changes in originating station of some train services such as, train no.16721 Coimbatore – Madurai express leaving Coimbatore at 02.40 pm on April 28 and 30 will originate from Podanur instead of Coimbatore. Subsequently, train no.16608 Coimbatore – Kannur MEMU express leaving Coimbatore at 02.20 pm

On April 28 and 30 will originate from Podanur instead of Coimbatore, noted the statement.

Likewise, train no. 06805 Coimbatore Jn – Shoranur Jn MEMU express leaving Coimbatore at 11.55 am on April 28, will originate from Podanur instead of Coimbatore, said the statement.