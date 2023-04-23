Save India, ensure huge victory in 2024 LS polls: Stalin tells cadres

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reiterated that the opposition parties in all India level should make a huge victory in an upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking in a wedding ceremony at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK supremo told the cadres and the voters that "We are looking forward to the parliamentary elections in 2024. A situation has developed that we can save this country only if we win the Lok Sabha election completely on an all India level. I request you to keep that in mind as well. At the same time I want to remind you again, All of you should be ready now to save India. Please stand by us to give our team a huge victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections."

"From June 3, Karunanidhi's birth anniversary, we have to focus on two things. One is, new membership drive and the other one is a booth committee. We have to focus on booth committees and strengthen up for 2024 polls, " Stalin told cadres.

Pointing out the election promises made by the DMK, the CM said that even in the financial crisis, even without the union government's support, the state government fulfilled it at a maximum level.

"The state has become No. 1 state in India and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu has become No. 1 CM in India, " he claimed.