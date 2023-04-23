Power supply time irk Kaveripakkam ryots
RANIPET: Farming operations in around 2,000 plus acres in Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district has been affected as the Tangedco has been providing only two-phase supply and stopping power in the mornings, fumed farmers.
Areas like Vegamangalam, Sirukarumbur, Ayarpadi and Panapakkam are worst-hit.
Organic farmer S Shanmugaraman of Vegamangalam told DT Next that provision of two-phase supply between 11.30 am and 4 pm and between 11.30 pm and 4.30 am was of no use as basic farming operations could not be carried out. “Supply of two-phase instead of three-phase current results in motors not starting and hence we are forced to send back labourers asking them to return when supply resumes,” he said.
Murugan, a farmer of Ayarpadi village said EB officials feel we can subsist on available power not understanding the various nuances involved in agriculture, which can be solved only if we get regular three-phase power.”
“Not only do we suffer power cuts in the morning when all agricultural operations have to be carried out, motors refuse to start with two-phase supply. Even the use of capacitors does not improve the situation,” an aggrieved farmer seeking anonymity said.
Kaveripakkam Tangedco officials said they were helpless as they themselves were receiving low voltage supply from Tiruvalam. “However, we hope the situation will improve within a week,” an official averred.
