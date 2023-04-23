Power supply time irk Kaveripakkam ryots

Organic farmer S Shanmugaraman of Vegamangalam told DT Next that provision of two-phase supply between 11.30 am and 4 pm and between 11.30 pm and 4.30 am was of no use as basic farming operations could not be carried out. “Supply of two-phase instead of three-phase current results in motors not starting and hence we are forced to send back labourers asking them to return when supply resumes,” he said.