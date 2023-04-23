New Covid count dips further in TN with 509 new cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 509 new COVID cases, including two passengers from Sri Lanka on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,05,893. One more COVID-induced fatality was reported taking the toll to 38,063.
A 66-year-old man from Pudukkottai with diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing on Saturday. He died on the same day due to COVID-induced pneumonia, acute coronary syndrome and cardiogenic shock. On Sunday, the city had 102 new cases followed by 68 cases in Coimbatore, 36 in Tirupur, 34 in Chengalpattu and 30 in Salem. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) dipped to 7.5% after 6,871 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Coimbatore had the highest of 12% TPR. Active cases in the State stood at 3,671 with the highest of 825 in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,64,159.
