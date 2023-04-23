Govt museum opts for working models after fund allocation

VELLORE: The Vellore government museum inside the historic fort is about to get a facelift as the state government announced a grant of Rs 1 crore in the recently-concluded Assembly session.

“As the museum is inside the fort, which is under ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), we cannot construct new buildings there. Hence, we plan to improve the museum by acquiring working models to attract more visitors,” an official said, adding, “however, this process will take nearly a year to be completed.”

“First, a Government Order has to be issued based on which tenders will be floated for the proposed works,” the official said.

According to sources, experts in the fields of art, archaeology, zoology, botany and anthropology in Chennai and other places would be consulted on the proposed modifications, as it would be in these fields that the museum has galleries. Working models could include those of dinosaurs. The facility currently has a model of a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

“But experts decide which dinosaur will be the working model,” officials said. The facility, which earns an average revenue of up to Rs 75,000 a month, expects the changes to attract more visitors and thus increase the income. The museum draws around 500 visitors on weekdays, and the number would double on weekends.