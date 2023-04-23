Four from a Nellai wedding party die in Munnar as van falls into gorge

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, four among the 24 people attending a wedding at Munnar have died as their van falls into gorge.

The van is said to have started from Tirunelveli to Munnar's Lakshmi estate on Saturday evening, the accident reportedly occured during the late hours of Saturday while the van just entered Kerala.

The van driver, reportedly, lost control while taking a turn resulting in the vehicle tumbling into the gorge.

Alarmed by the accident, local rushed to the scene and rescued the victims. Shortly, police and fire personnel too reached the spot. Unfortunately, a four year old and another person died immediately after the accident and two others were declared dead later.

The deceased and injured were first taken to a private hospital before being shifted to Theni government hospital.