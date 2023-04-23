Farmer dead after lightning strike in Ponneri

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old farmer died after struck by a lightning in Ponneri in Thiruvallur district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Saravanan. He lived with his wife Saritha (37) and two children at Perumbedu village.

His father-in-law, Vembuli (60) and another relative, Adilakshmi (35) had come to Perumbedu to attend a temple festival.

On Saturday evening, since it rained, Saravanan rushed to his farm near his house to cover the crops which he had kept for drying on his farm along with his relatives.

While they were at the job, Saravanan got struck by a lightning, police said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. His father-in-law, Vembuli too suffered injuries and is being treated at a hospital, police said.