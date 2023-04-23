TamilNadu

AMMK Tiruchy dist secretary R Manoharan joins AIADMK

According to some sources, TTV Dhinakaran had expelled Manoharan as he got the air of him in talks with the AIADMK leadership.
CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) Tiruchy district secretary R Manoharan joined the AIADMK party in the presence of the party's General Secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.

According to some sources, TTV Dhinakaran had expelled Manoharan as he got the air of him in talks with the AIADMK leadership.

On Saturday, Thanjavur South district AMMK secretary and close aide of TTV, M Sekar, went to Chennai with Karmaraj and joined the AIADMK in the presence of EPS.

AIADMK has been benefitting from defections from several parties in the recent times owing to the ECI's recognition of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's general secretary.

