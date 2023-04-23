755 cases of leptospirosis in TN till March this year

CHENNAI: The number of cases of leptospirosis doubled in 2022 with the highest of 2,612 cases in the last 4 years in Tamil Nadu.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease and is caused due to urine of infected animals such as cattle, horses, pigs, dogs and rodents. Cases spiked last year, and the first death was reported in the last four years.

Until March this year, 755 cases have been reported as the surge in cases continues. However, officials say that the increased infection rate was likely due to rapid spread during the monsoon season.

Tamil Nadu recorded 849 cases of leptospirosis in 2019, followed by 376 cases in 2020. The cases remained low in 2020 likely due to the lockdown since the transmission was low. The cases surged in 2021 and 1,046 cases were recorded that year. In 2022, more than double was reported.

The common symptoms include high fever, headache, bleeding, muscle pain, chills and nausea. Doctors say that since the symptoms are generic, most cases are not identified at an earlier stage.

The treatment usually involves antibiotics. Leptospirosis can be prevented by avoiding direct or indirect contact with contaminated water or mud by using rubber shoes or boots and gloves before stepping into rainwater. Dr P Sampath, joint director of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said that the risk of infection was higher in children and elderly.

“The rains add to the easy transmission of the infection. If the humans come in contact with an infected animal’s urine, they can be infected. There’s a need for awareness among the public about the risk of infection and how to stay cautious. We’re working on creating awareness among people on the disease,” he said.