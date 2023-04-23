1.21 cr females benefit from Menstrual Hygiene Programme in TN yearly

CHENNAI: At least 1.21 crore female beneficiaries benefit under the Menstrual Hygiene Programme on a yearly basis in Tamil Nadu. The programme aims at providing safe sanitary facilities and access to safe and hygienic sanitary napkins to women across various age groups.

The use of unhygienic materials during periods leads to Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, Reproductive Tract Infection and other long term complications related to reproductive health in women. Thus, the programme also aims at spreading awareness among adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene.

Free sanitary napkins were distributed to 1.21 crore females across the State in the last year. This includes 43.34 lakh adolescent girls of age 10-19 years and includes school going and non-school going girls in rural and urban areas. At least 73.51 lakh women inpatients in Government health establishments, of the age group of 15-49 years of age were also benefitted through the programme.

The 5.07 lakh post natal mothers whose delivery is undertaken in a government institution in rural areas were also given sanitary napkins. Besides them, the 3,000 women prisoners and 100 inmates of the Institute of Mental Health are also benefitted from the same.

The officials associated with the programme say that an increased awareness has been witnessed regarding menstruation, hygiene practices and safe disposal of sanitary products, especially among the adolescent girls with the help of the scheme. The awareness programme on the same is being conducted by the health education department of the Greater Chennai Corporation in the city.