Two DPCs in one village sans TNCSC’s knowledge irk ryots

RANIPET: The provision of two direct procurement centres (DPCs) reportedly without the knowledge of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to one particular village, while several others like Thuraiyur, Pillaipakkam and Perumpulipakkam were waiting with heavy stocks has upset farmers of Nemili taluk.

Siruvalayam panchayat has two DPCs one at each end of the village as was seen when this reporter visited the spot recently. While the new facility is on the road as one enters the hamlet, the regular DPC is at the other end of the village.

What irks locals is that the new facility is located on a waterbody and abuts a cremation shed, which is just a few feet from the spot where loaders weigh and shift paddy into 40-kg bags.

“We wonder how the revenue department permitted the facility to be set up on a waterbody. There is a huge blue-coloured shed with lighting facility and paddy bags stored inside,” sources said.

“With the state government already facing flak over bribe menace at DPCs, allowing two DPCs in one village and that too without the knowledge of the TNCSC reveals the murky state of affairs in such deals,” a farmer refusing to be named said.

He said, “A DMK functionary goes around nearby villages every day asking farmers to bring their paddy to his DPC. Why will he do it unless there is some profit for him in this.”

TNCSC Ranipet regional manager Devapriya when asked about this was surprised about the existence of two DPCs in the said village.

“I visited the village earlier, but this is news to me that 2 DPCs are functioning there. I will look into the issue and resolve the matter,” she said.