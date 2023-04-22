TN Teachers Association condemns online meeting on Ramzan

CHENNAI: Second grade seniority teachers association (SSTA) condemned online meeting conducted for teachers on Ramzan holiday.

SSTA general secretary J Robert said in a press statement, that the school education department conducted training classes for teachers for 'Ennum Ezhuthum' 2023-2024.

Without any prior information the school education department asked the teachers who were trained for Ennum Ezhuthum scheme should appear for online meeting on April 22 (Ramadan day).

In Tiruchy district, the teachers were compelled to attend the online meeting on Ramzan holiday, which we strongly condemn, the statement read.

If the compulsion continues in future, to force the teachers to work on the the festival days celebrated all over the country, then the teachers will stage a protest, the statement added.