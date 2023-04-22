Tiruchy police arrest two for selling lottery tickets, seize Rs 6,000

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Saturday arrested two persons for selling banned lottery tickets in the city. The police seized cash and unsold tickets from them.

It is said the Cantonment police received information that the banned lottery tickets are being sold in the Junction railway station area and so they rushed to the spot and secured two persons on suspicion.

Later, the police found that they were possessing banned lottery tickets and influencing the people to purchase them. Upon interrogation, they were identified as Ganesh (29) from Sriragnam and Pandi (37 from Junction area. Subsequently, the police arrested the duo.

The police also seized mobile phones, cash of Rs 6,000 and unsold lottery tickets.