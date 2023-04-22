Pocso convict escapes from Vellore medical college hospital

VELLORE: A Pocso convict, who was admitted to the Vellore government medical college hospital for treatment escaped on Saturday.

Sources revealed that Raja (44) of Udayendiram near Vaniyammabadi was arrested in a Pocso case in 2022 and was lodged in the Vellore central prison.

As he suffered from health issues, he was treated at the hospital inside the jail and later was referred to the Vellore government medical college hospital at Adukamparai for further treatment.

While he was at the hospital, he told the cops that he wants to use the restroom.

He then walked into the lobby and escaped from the premises. Noticing his absence, his escorts searched for him and then complained to the Vellore taluk police who registered a case and are investigating.