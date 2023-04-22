Kalvi TV to telecast show based on students’ leisure activities

CHENNAI: Deviating from the stereotype telecast, Kalvi TV, the exclusive educational channel run by Tamil Nadu government, is all set to introduce programmes based on extra-curricular activities including sports, singing and dance shortly.

Additionally, art, storytelling, drawing, handwriting, best practices in schools and science experiments besides showcasing exhibitions and book fairs will be included in the channel to entertain students.

At present, Kalvi TV showcases 24x7 educational content on all subjects in classes 1-12. Accordingly, the videos have been telecast as per class and subject by Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable.

Wherever its reach was missing, it sought the support of private channels, direct to home (DTH) and multi service cable operators (MSO).

A senior official from the School Education Department said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been entrusted in developing new programmes not only related to subject content but also for activities, which are required for students in all classes.

“Apart from SCERT authorities, experts from various fields will also be involved in producing video content relevant for the current scenario. A detailed report will be prepared for making programmes that have to be telecasted,” he explained.

Apart from telecasting video content on art, storytelling, drawing, handwriting, singing, dance and sports, the SCRET will also develop guidance content for students appearing in various competitive exams such as National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination (TRuST) and National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS).

Stating that the new programmes will be introduced in the forthcoming academic year well before the schools were reopened, he stated, “All the content will be short so that kids especially at the elementary and middle level will understand it. Priority will be given to promote TN traditional sports and arts while preparing the programme. Opportunities will be given to government school students to participate in quiz programmes, which would be telecast live.”

Kalvi TV has undertaken the task of shooting of over 350 videos for Illam Thedi Kalvi programme. “Including over 200 videos for Ennum Ezhuthum programme, the authorities have also undertaken the production of videos for other government departments.”