HC orders TN govt to respond to Annamalai Univ's irregularity case

CHENNAI: The Madras high court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to respond in connection with the irregularities in the Annamalai University.

The first division bench comprising acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy heard the petition filed by Anantharaman of Puducherry stating that the professors and faculties have been appointed in Annamalai University without following the rules of the university.

The students enrolment in the University has been decreasing while the appointments of professors and other faculties is increasing, no appropriate actions have been taken against the complaints, Anantharaman said in the petition.

Further, the petitioner sought a committee to be formed to monitor the day to day administration of Annamalai University.

The High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to respond to the petition within four weeks and adjourned the matter.