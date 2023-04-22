HC moved to declare Erode East election null and void

CHENNAI: An unsucessful woman candidate who contested in the high decibel Erode East by poll had moved the Madras High Court praying that the by election be declared null and void.

In her petition, Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi candidate B Vijayakumari submitted that the Dravidian majors both the ruling DMK and Opposition AIADMK were involved in poll code violations and the complaints to the Election Commission of India in this regard went unchecked.

"During the election campaign, both the DMK and AIADMK have made violations and no action has been taken by the election commission against my complaint on violating model code of conduct,” noted the petition.

Chief Minister MK Stalin's campaign speech regarding the incentive for the housewives is against the election code of conduct and several ministers camped in the constituency violating the model code rules., the petitioner claimed.

Further, the candidates of the two major parties had distributed money on a daily basis and till now the poll expenditure accounts not submitted, the peititioner said.

Considering all the election violations during the Erode East by-election held on February 27, 2023, the court should intervene and declare the polls as null and void. The court should also annul the victory of EVKS Elangovan and declare the poll as invalid, the petitioner said.