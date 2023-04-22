Govt should rollback Amendments to Factory Act: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a statement opposing the measure which was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to increase the working hours of employees in private companies from 8 to 12 hours.

In that statement, Edappadi K Palaniswami said: "Can't turn a blind eye to the DMK's actions when they are against the welfare of the people and the government should immediately withdraw the anti-labor bill that has been passed. AIDMK will make all efforts to protect the welfare of Tamil Nadu workers."

A Bill to change the working hours of workers in private companies from 8 hours to 12 hours was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday (22 April). Not only the opposition parties, but also the Congress, Communist Party of India, Marxist Communist Party, MDMK Party and VCK also walked out in protest.

Following this, the Bill was passed by voice vote and continues to face opposition.