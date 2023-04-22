ASI to inspect idols, copper plates unearthed in Sirkazhi: Collector

TIRUCHY: The copper plates, pooja articles and panchaloha idols that were unearthed at Sri Sattanatha Swamy temple in Sattanathapuram, Sirkazhi have been kept safe in the strong room of the temple and ASI officials would inspect and estimate them shortly, said Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi on Friday.

The Collector after Inspecting the unearthed articles kept in the strong room said, on April 16, while the workers were digging the ground for the yaga salai at Sri Sattanatha Swamy temple, idols believed to be made of panchaloha, pooja articles, copper plates and other temple articles were unearthed.

“The district administration was informed about the antiques. As per the Indian Treasure-Trove Act- 1878, the revenue department took possession of the unearthed treasure and kept them under the safe custody for ascertaining the period that belong to,” said the collector.

A team of officials from the museum and HR&CE department have already inspected the artefacts and they would submit a report. Based on the report, the details about the antiques would be published in the Gazette, the collector.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the ASI would inspect the treasures within five days and identify the age they belonged to after a chemical test.

A two-tier security has been posted for the strong room where the treasures have been stored and sealed. DRO S Murugadas, RDO U Archana, Sirkazhi Tahsildhar Senthil Kumar and others accompanied the Collector.