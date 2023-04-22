AIADMK leaders petition police to stop OPS from using party flag

Citing the court direction that upheld the selection of Edappadi K Palaniswami’s elevation from interim general secretary to General Secretary of the party and the subsequent approval by the Election Commission, the former MP Kumar said in a petition submitted to City Police Deputy Commissioner Suresh Kumar that the AIADMK led by EPS is liable to use the party flag and the symbol and even the letterhead.

But, OPS who has been ousted from the party has been using the party flag and the symbol.

“While OPS and his supporters have already been ousted from the AIADMK, they cannot use the party particulars which is illegal,” quoted Kumar in the petition.