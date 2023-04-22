AIADMK leaders petition police to stop OPS from using party flag

TIRUCHY: AIADMK leaders led by former Tiruchy MP and South District Secretary P Kumar approached the city police on Saturday demanding to instruct the O Panneerselvam faction not to use the AIADMK party flag and symbol in their conference scheduled to be held here on April 24, Monday.
Citing the court direction that upheld the selection of Edappadi K Palaniswami’s elevation from interim general secretary to General Secretary of the party and the subsequent approval by the Election Commission, the former MP Kumar said in a petition submitted to City Police Deputy Commissioner Suresh Kumar that the AIADMK led by EPS is liable to use the party flag and the symbol and even the letterhead.
But, OPS who has been ousted from the party has been using the party flag and the symbol.
“While OPS and his supporters have already been ousted from the AIADMK, they cannot use the party particulars which is illegal,” quoted Kumar in the petition.
Kumar further stated that OPS and his supporters have been planning to organise a conference in Tiruchy G-Corner on April 24. “Let them organise any meeting on their own, but they should not use the AIADMK party flag and the symbol as they are not members of the party and at the same time, always acting against the AIADMK and so, the city police should instruct OPS and his supporters not to use the AIADMK flag and symbol at any cost.
“Otherwise, it may be considered as illegal and attract severe legal action,” warned Kumar.
Later, Kumar, AIADMK North District Secretary M Paranjothi and organising secretary Rathnavel told reporters that OPS and his supporters were removed from the party with the unanimous support by the AIADMK General Body and therefore, they do not belong to the party and so they should not utilise the party flag and symbol on any occasion.
“We have sought police action. If there was no action, we will decide the next course of action in consultation with the party high command,” said Kumar.
