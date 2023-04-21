Tamils displaced from abroad due to covid to get assistance from TN

CHENGALPATTU: Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath on Thursday said that the State government has implemented a scheme called “Migrant Employment Creation Project” with the aim of providing livelihood opportunities to Tamils who lost their jobs abroad and returned home due to the pandemic.

Under this scheme, people of the state who have worked abroad for at least two years and have returned to their country can get a loan along with a grant to facilitate self-employment.

Collector said that they should have returned on or after January 1, 2020 and must have passed at least 8th standard. Age should be more than 18 and not more than 55.

The Collector further added that the government will provide a grant of 25 per cent of the scheme amount up to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh which will be kept as a deposit for 3 years and then adjusted towards the loan provided by the bank.

“The loan must be repaid within 5 years after 6 months of disbursement,” he said.

Further details can be had from office of the District Industrial Centre directly or through telephone numbers 044-29995351, 044-27427911.