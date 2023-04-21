Students of Classes 1 to 8 declared all pass in Puducherry

CHENNAI: The Puducherry Education Department has declared 'all pass' for the students from Classes 1 to 8.

Puducherry Joint Director of School Education Sivakami has issued an order to all the government and private schools in Karaikal, Puducherry, which stated: "In the current academic year, students from Classes 1 to class 8 should be declared as pass."

The half yearly and quarterly marks of Class 8 students should be taken out of 100 , along with the annual exam marks out of 100 in the pass table list.

The students of Class 9 should be declared pass only if they get 35 percent marks in the year-end examination.

Also, the list containing the details of students, passing in the examination should be submitted to the Education Department and the private schools should attach a copy of the school recognition and renewal recognition order issued by the Directorate.