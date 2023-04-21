Pipe laying works for second desalination plant in full swing

CHENGALPATTU: Work on the pipe laying works is in full swing to bring seawater that needs to be converted to drinking water at the second desalination plant at Nemmeli.

More than 100 million litres of water are being converted into drinking water at the first desalination plant in Nemmeli and distributed throughout various areas of South Chennai.

Having to cater to the increasing drinking water needs, the state government has erected a second plant in Nemmeli to generate 150 million litres of water.

Water from the plant would be supplied to several parts of South Chennai including Velachery, Alandur, Parangimalai, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam, Keezhkattalai,Moovarasampet, Sholinganallur, Madipakkam and the IT park at Siruseri. Following this, pipeline works all the way from the plant in ECR to various parts of South Chennai are 95 percent complete and currently pipes are being laid inside the seabed at 50 feet using boats.

The pipes are being made of superior quality material to prevent rusting and are being welded using gas welding technology.