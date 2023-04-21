New anti-terrorism squad for Intelligence Wing: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday proposed to establish a new anti-terrorism squad in the State intelligence to effectively counter terrorist activities.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the home department in the State Assembly, Stalin said that a new anti-terrorism squad comprising 383 personnel would be established in the State intelligence at a cost of Rs 57.51 crore to effectively handle terrorist activities.

The CM also announced the establishment of new police stations at Vanagaram and Tambaram in Greater Chennai Police and Pudur in Avadi commissionerate at Rs 8.35 crore each. He also proposed to attach Attayampatty and Kaaripatti police stations with Salem city police and Thudiyalur, Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli with Coimbatore City police.

Proposing to install 2,000 new CCTV cameras at Rs 5.5 crore in Chennai city, the CM said that the Leader of Opposition claimed that about 2.5 lakh CCTV cameras were installed in the Greater Chennai City police limits during the AIADMK regime. However, the November 12, 2020 dated GO no 1348 issued by the state home department mentioned that about Rs 50 lakh was provided for the maintenance of 1,45,282 CCTV cameras installed with private participation in the state capital. So, the truth is that about 2.5 lakh cameras were not installed, he said, adding that a survey done in the Greater Chennai City police limit revealed that there were only 60,997 CCTV cameras, of which, only 2,853 were installed by the government. After the DMK took over, 22,229 CCTV cameras were maintained at Rs 2 crore by inking annual maintenance contract.

Authinathan committee report under dept perusal

The Chief Minister also informed the State Assembly that the report of the six-member Justice Authinathan committee that examined the release of long-serving lifers was being studied by the concerned department secretaries, chief secretary and legal experts.

Responding to a specific query raised by MMK MLA M H Jawahirullah among a few others, Stalin said that the six-member commission led by retd Justice Authinathan has submitted its report. As a next step towards commutation, the recommendations of the commission are being studied by the chief secretary, concerned department secretaries and legal experts. The commission was entrusted with the task of examining the premature release of lifers who are old, suffering co-morbidities and served over 10 years and 20 years in the state prisons.

