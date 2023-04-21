Marginal dip in new cases; 47-yr-old among 2 fatalities

CHENNAI: Two COVID-related fatalities, reported in private hospitals in Ranipet and Chennai respectively, on Friday takes the toll to 38,061. A 46-year-old woman from Ranipet with diabetes and hypertension was admitted with complaints of headache and vomiting.

She died a week later due to pneumonia and ruptured aortic artery aneurysm. Another patient, an octogenarian from Chennai with Parkinson’s disease and scoliosis, was admitted with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

He died the day after admission due to COVID-induced pneumonia and congestive cardiac failure.