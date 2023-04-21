Marginal dip in new cases; 47-yr-old among 2 fatalities

CHENNAI: Two COVID-related fatalities, reported in private hospitals in Ranipet and Chennai respectively, on Friday takes the toll to 38,061. A 46-year-old woman from Ranipet with diabetes and hypertension was admitted with complaints of headache and vomiting.
She died a week later due to pneumonia and ruptured aortic artery aneurysm. Another patient, an octogenarian from Chennai with Parkinson’s disease and scoliosis, was admitted with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.
He died the day after admission due to COVID-induced pneumonia and congestive cardiac failure.
TN reported 528 new cases including 3 international passengers from the UAE and Singapore, and a passenger by road from West Bengal. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,04,865. Chennai had 108 new cases with 54 cases in Coimbatore, 36 in Chengalpattu and 30 cases were reported in Kanniyakumari and Tirupur.
TN’s test positivity rate was 8.2% after 6,580 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Coimbatore and Tirupur had the highest TPR of 12% respectively. Active cases in the State stood at 3,660 with the highest of 892 reported in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,63,144.
