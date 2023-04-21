Leopard attacks estate worker for the 2nd consecutive day in Valparai

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old migrant worker was injured in an attack by a leopard in a tea estate in Valparai on Friday. This is the second consecutive incident, as only on Thursday a young migrant woman came under attack by a leopard in the same estate.

On Friday, around 11.45 am, Arun Oran, a north Indian worker was busy at work at Woodbriar tea estate in Valparai forest range of Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, when a leopard emerged from the bush and attacked him.

Valparai Municipality chairperson Alagu Sundaravalli, who was there for an inspection, took the victim in her vehicle to Valparai GH. Arun Oran was then shifted to Pollachi GH for further treatment.

It was only on Thursday noon, a 23-year-old woman migrant worker suffered injuries in the leopard attack in the same estate. Similarly, a leopard lifted away a dog from a farm near Uthiyur in Kangeyam in Tirupur. The forest department has enhanced monitoring after a villager claimed to have spotted the leopard.