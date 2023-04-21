Govt did not take advantage of AIADMK dispute in House: Speaker

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu on Friday admitted that they would have used the split in the AIADMK and classified the principal opposition party as AIADMK 1 and 2 and disrupted the party. But, the Government was magnanimous not to.

"I received a representation from Leader of Opposition (Edappadi K Palaniswami) that former CM O Panneerselvam, and MLAs Paul Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and P Ayyappan from the party. It is still under his consideration," said the Speaker.

Recalling the split of the AIADMK party after the demise of M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, Speaker said if a political leader (of ruling party) wanted to take advantage of it, he could have categorised the prime opposition party as AIADMK 1 and 2 like AIADMK (Jaya) and AIADMK (Janaki). He (CM) did not resort to such an act and refrained from interfering in the intra-party issue of the opposition party.

"I thank the CM for the cultured and democratic functioning of the House," the Speaker continued.

He also extolled the CM that his resolution against Governor R N Ravi's speech on January 9 uphold the prestige of the House.

Several state governments have appreciated the CM and the resolution moved by him. They have also asked for a copy of the resolution. "The CMs of Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, and other states responded positively to resolutions moved by the CM in the house to fix time limit for Governors to give assent to the bills passed by the Assembly. They have also decided to pass a similar resolution," said the

Speaker amidst thumping of the treasury bench.

The House has also passed a resolution to bring amendment to the Constitution to extend the benefits of reservation to Adi Dravidars, who converted to Christianity, he said and added that the debate on Thursday was appreciable as the Opposition was given ample opportunities to pinpoint the government's mistakes.

The Assembly adjourned sine die after 26 days of sitting on Friday