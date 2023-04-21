Fund allocation: AIADMK, PMK stage sit-in protest at Jayankondam MC

TIRUCHY: Claiming disparity in allocating funds for ward development, the AIADMK and PMK members of Jayankondam Municipal Council staged a sit-in protest on Friday.

The Municipal Council meeting was held chaired by the Chairperson Sumathi in the presence of Commissioner Murthy and Vice Chairman Karunanidhi.

AIADMK members Selvaraj, Thangapandian, Sekar and Subramanian who attended the meeting wearing black shirts raised slogans against the Chairperson claiming that the developmental funds of Rs 95 lakh Kalaignar Developmental projects fund of Rs 34 lakh and the public fund of Rs 63 lakh were not allotted to the wards from the opposition members.

They came forward and sat on the floor and commenced their protest. Soon, the PMK members Boopathi, Manonmani and Jothilakshmi joined the AIADMK members. As the opposition protested, the Vice Chairman Karunanidhi declared all the resolutions passed and left the meeting hall.