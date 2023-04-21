Former students renovate school in Mahabalipuram during reunion

CHENGALPATTU: The air was charged with joy and cheer at the Adi Dravidar Welfare School in Mahabalipuram on Friday when a group of former students of the school gathered for a reunion and spent their time painting the walls of the premises.

A group of students from the 1995-1996 batch who studied in the school recently started a WhatsApp group and planned a reunion which took place on Friday.

Students from 25 years ago returned to the school from various places across the state and country and spent time reminiscing with each other about their school days.

More than 15 former students from the group who saw the dilapidated condition of their school building decided to repaint it on their own.

They immediately bought paints from a shop nearby and painted the walls and some of the students who wanted to try their hands at being artists painted pictures of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Kamarajar and Ambedkar.

Members of public were overjoyed to see the former students take an interest in improving the conditions of their school.