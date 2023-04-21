Court sentences 46-year-old man for life for sexual abuse of minor

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man who sexually abused a six year old girl. Velusamy (49), an agricultural coolie from Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district came to his friend’s house in Pattukkottai on March 5, 2016.

When there was no one at home, Velusamy sexually abused a six year old girl in the house. When the elders returned home, the little girl narrated the incident and the parents lodged a complaint with Pattukkottai All Women police against Velusamy.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Velusamy under various IPC sections including Pocso Act and arrested him.

The case was in progress in the Thanjavur special court and on Thursday, the judge who heard the case awarded life imprisonment to Velusamy. The judge also recommended the government a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim girl.