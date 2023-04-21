Conservationists save 14 palm trees from facing axe in Erode

COIMBATORE: As many as 14 palm trees were saved from facing the axe due to efforts of conservationists in Erode.

The palm trees, all around seven years old, were uprooted from a piece of private land on Friday to be replanted.

“As the land owner decided to take up construction works, he sought our help to replant the trees. Works were taken up after getting due permission from the district administration and other competent authorities,” said Vimal Karuppanan of ‘Erode Siragugual’, an environmental NGO.

Native soil of the tree and root boosters was used in the replanted area to ensure that trees do not wither away. A few trees were replanted in a private land and the remaining will also be done in the next few days in Thindal in Erode.

Though other varieties of trees were replanted, Vimal Karuppanan claimed that this is the first time palmyrah trees, which is the state tree of Tamil Nadu, is replanted.