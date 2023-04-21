CAG report reveals 3.35L beneficiaries of PMAY-G not paid on time

CHENNAI: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India report tabled in the Assembly on Friday revealed that the installment for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) was not paid on time for more than 3.25 lakh beneficiaries by the Tamil Nadu government.

The report further emphasised that due to the delays and deficiencies in planning a massive sum of Rs 1,515.60 crore of funds were not availed from the government of India.

The report cited delay in the release of installments to the beneficiaries in the State, especially out of 4.19 lakh beneficiaries 3.25 lakh beneficiaries were not paid thier first installment on time.

On the other hand, the first installment amount totalling Rs 232.60 crore was not paid to the beneficiaries, noted the report.

Likewise, targets fixed and achievements for SC/ST in PMAY-G scheme

were less than the envisaged target, which is 60 per cent as per the guidelines, the CAG said.