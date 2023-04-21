Ambasamudram custodial torture: CB-CID commences probe

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has begun investigation in the Ambasamudram custodial torture case. The inquiry was ordered according to the recommendation of IAS officer Amudha's report.

A copy of the FIR and all related documents of the case were handed over to inquiry officer Ulaga Rani by Tirunelveli crime branch DSP Pon Raghu.

The investigation has begun a day after the appointment of Ulaga Rani as the inquiry officer.

The case pertains to suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh torturing detenus by pulling their teeth and attacking them on their private parts.

Following videos of victims accusing accused Balveer Singh surfacing on internet, outrage sparked among people and human rights activists.