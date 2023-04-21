Aarudhra case: HC sets aside RK Suresh's plea to cancel summon

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside actor-producer RK Suresh's plea to cancel his summon related to the Aarudhra Gold Trading scam.
His plea was heard by the bench led by Justice G Chandrasekaran.
Tamil film producer RK Suresh submitted that his relationship with the accused Russo was purely based on film production. Hearing his counsel, the bench observed that the summon did not specify the documents that RK Suresh needs to furnish so it directed the police department to re-formulate the summon and saw the existing summon fit to be cancelled.
However, counsels of the police department prayed not to cancel the summon and sought time to provide a detailed explanation. The bench then declined to scrap the summon and adjourned the hearing to April 28 directing the police department to provide its explanation by then.
Another accused, actor Russo, who was already arrested, turned Suresh in when grilled. Upon his confession, the cops accessed certain footages where the actor was seen at the Aarudhra office on several occasions.
Aarudhra Gold Trading pvt ltd has defrauded public to the tune of Rs 2,438 crores by collecting funds from over one lakh depositors between September 2020 and May 2022. People deposited money as they were promised exorbitant interest rates, however the company walked back on its promise.
